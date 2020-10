Or Copy this URL to Share

Craig L. Myers



March 7, 1955 - October 22, 2020



Craig was an avid coin collector, NASCAR and Michigan Football Fan, drummer, and golfer. But most of all he loved his children and grandchildren



He was preceded in death by brother, Doug; father, Keith; stepfather, Ralph Barton. Survived by children, Amanda Teeters and Trevor Myers (Audrey); grandchildren: Caden, Dustin, Cameron, and Avery; mother, Phyllis Barton; sister, Stacy Myers; brothers, Bradley and Sidney (Beverly); many other family members.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements by:



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store