Dale K. Herrington

Dale K. Herrington Obituary
Dale K. Herrington

Battle Creek - Dale Kendall Herrington, 99, of Battle Creek, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. He was born on May 3, 1920, the son of Archie Flutel Herrington and Mary Catherine (Ickes) Dodge.

Dale was 1940 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. He was employed at Grand Trunk Railroad and Eaton Corporation. He served in the US Army from 1942 until 1945 in North Africa and France and received a European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and an American Service Medal. After the war, he went back to Eaton Corporation and retired in 1979 after 37 1/2 years of service.

Dale is survived by his Sons, Ronald (Sherry) Herrington of Grand Haven, MI and Paul (Cheryl) Herrington of Battle Creek, MI; Granddaughters, Kristina (Anthony) Roe, Cynthia McKenzie and Katrina Herrington; Grandsons, Chris Herrington and Greg (Carly) Herrington; Great Grandchildren, Parker, Tyler, Lily-Kate, Kendall & Claire. He was preceded in death by his Parents; his Wife of 56 years, Phyllis Audrey (Thompson) Herrington and Sister, Evelyn (Louis "Bucky") Harris.

Dale enjoyed playing the violin and he played in the Community Orchestra and the church orchestra. He wintered in Florida with his wife for 16 years. He has built homes and remodeled homes and was very handy at many things. He was a member of First Assembly of God.

Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

A funeral service will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12:30 pm.

Interment will take place in the Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: First Assembly of God, 800 S. 24th Street, Battle Creek, MI 49015.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800 www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 21, 2019
