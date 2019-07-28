|
|
Dale William Aldrich
Battle Creek, MI - Dale, age 89, died Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living, Battle Creek, MI.
Dale, the son of Bernal L. and Leona M. (Hayes) Aldrich, was born in Battle Creek on May 25, 1930; was a lifetime area resident and a 1949 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. He served his Country honorably and nobly during the Korean War as a Corporal in the United States Army as a combat medic with the 5th Army. Dale retired in 1985 after 35 years in the maintenance department of the Battle Creek Public Schools. He played numerous musical instruments such as guitar, ukulele, harmonica, keyboards and the accordion. Dale was a master fabricator and had restored a Ford Model A along with restoring guitars. He was an accomplished artist known for creating tiny works on cards with Bible verses on the reverse side that he gave as gifts to friends and strangers alike.
Dale is survived by his son, Keith D. Aldrich of Kalamazoo, MI; his daughter, Penny (Lonnie) Mixon of Apopka, FL; two precious grandsons, Joshua (Lily) Mixon of Altamonte, FL and Caleb (Leslie) Mixon of Wellington, FL; four great grandchildren, Malina, Nicholas, Levi and Makiya; a sister, Vivian Grimes of Battle Creek and a brother, Robert Aldrich of Centerville, TN. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Verna Mae and two brothers, David and Jack.
The Memorial Service to celebrate Dale's life will be held on Sunday, August 4th at 4:00 p.m. in the Urbandale Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20440 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI 49017. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 5th at 11:30 a.m. in Fort Custer National Cemetery with the United States Army Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale's honor may be directed to Gary Sinise Foundation (Honor Our Defenders) P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Dale's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 28, 2019