Dan A. Standish



Battle Creek - Dan Standish, 68, of Battle Creek, passed October 1, 2020. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at New Hope Apostolic Church at 6900 E Drive North, Battle Creek at 1:00pm with visitation one hour prior.









