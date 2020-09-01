Daniel Barnes
Battle Creek - On Monday, August 31, 2020, Daniel Barnes, passed away at age 74. Dan was born on January 17, 1946 in Jackson, Michigan. He joined the Navy during Vietnam and proudly served as a corpsman from 1964-1968. After his service he started a lifelong career with the US Postal Service where he retired in 2002.
While working for the post office he met the love of his life, Lynn (Herwarth) Barnes. Dan lit up every time she walked into the room and often remarked at how well she took care of him. Whether it was making sure he always had a stockpile of M&M's or making his plate for meals, she loved making sure he was taken care of. They celebrated 42 years of marriage on Friday, August 28, 2020 still very much in love; he was her best friend and her sweetheart. On the evening before his passing he turned to Lynn to tell her he had the "best day ever".
There were only two things that would keep Dan from his afternoon naps; fishing and golf. He enjoyed traveling to different golf courses around Michigan with Lynn and played on several different leagues. He liked fishing for bass on any lake, but especially at their cabin on Blossom Lake, where many memories were made.
Dan was the "hold the flashlight" and "be careful" dad. He made sure to teach his kids how to take care of themselves no matter the task. He trusted their skills but was always sure to remind them to call if they needed him; and he showed up. He was proud of them no matter what and made sure everyone knew when saying "that's my girl" or "that's my boy". He had special relationships with each of his kids which somehow made all of them feel like the favorite. He was the dad who could always make a good joke and offer a listening ear. Dan always loved when his kids would come to visit.
While his kids were his pride, his grandkids were his joy. Affectionately known as the chocolate chip cookie monster, Dan was the best grandpa. He tried not to miss a concert, play, or sporting event. He created memories to last a lifetime with each grandkid and was sure they had a unique and special relationship with him. They all got their goofiness from grandpa, and they shared the best laughs being silly together.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lynn Barnes; son, Derek Barnes; daughters, Elizabeth Barnes, Veronica White, and Tracie (Marty) Howard; grandchildren, Brenden Barnes, Haley Barnes, Spencer White, Trenton Young, and Robbie Howard; great-grandsons, Reed and Aiden Young; brothers, Kurt Barnes, Mike Barnes, Frank Barnes; sister Carol Mackenzie and one grand cat, Maggie. Preceding him in death are his parents, Franklin and Betty Barnes; mother-in-law, Ellen Herwarth; beloved fishing buddy and grandson, Nicklas Barnes.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, cards of condolence would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation. www.baxterfuneral.com