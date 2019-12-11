|
|
Daniel Brian Haun
Lawrenceville, NJ - Daniel Brian Haun, 61, of Lawrenceville, NJ, formerly of Battle Creek, MI, finally discerned the mysteries of this universe on December 7, 2019, at home with family after a hard-fought battle against bile duct and liver cancer. The son of Donna May Haun of Battle Creek, MI, and the late Richard Earl Haun, Daniel was born in St. Albans (Long Island), NY, on March 31, 1958.
He graduated from Delton Kellogg High School in 1976 and following attendance at Kalamazoo College and Kellogg Community College, graduated from Michigan State University in 1982 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Following several years in the special needs services field, Daniel had spent the last 19 years working at the Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, NJ, as a library technician in the Bunn Library, where his attention to detail was greatly valued.
In 1984, Daniel married Jacqueline Hines and while the couple divorced in 1993, they continued to be partners and best friends in caring for their son with special needs. Passionate about computers since the early 1990s, Dan was renowned as a private computer repair guru who would fix the computer issues that other experts had given up on, researching diligently until he found the solution. In his free time, he was an avid tennis player, bowler, photographer, videographer, politico and science fiction geek who always hoped for the best from human beings and approached the universe with wonder, curiosity and a wry sense of humor. He was also an active Special Olympics parent, faithfully attending soccer, bowling and track and field events for his son nearly every week for close to two decades.
Daniel is survived by his mother Donna Haun of Battle Creek; his brother Douglas Haun of Hastings; ex-wife Jacqueline Haun of Lawrenceville, NJ; son Daniel I. Haun of Lawrenceville, NJ; sisters-in-law Cindy (Tom) Coffey of Byron Center, MI, and Rita (Jim) Hilton of Lead Hill, AR; brothers-in-law Randy (Rachel) Hines of Schenectady, NY, and John (Candice) Hines of Hamilton, MI; and 8 nieces and nephews and two grand-nieces. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Special Olympics of New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell (NJ) and Serenity Hospice for their endless optimism and support during his final illness.
Graveside services will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM with Pastor Steve Olmstead officiating at the Banfield Cemetery in Johnstown Twp., Michigan. Visitation with the family will be at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 am until 11 am. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037. Please leave a remembrance on Danial's web-page at www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019