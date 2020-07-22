Daniel Ewers Parks
Battle Creek - Daniel Ewers Parks, age 61, of Battle Creek, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan was born on August 30, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Joseph J. and Marilyn Ewers Parks. In 1960 the family moved to Battle Creek, where Dan graduated from Lakeview High School in 1976. He was a life-long resident of Battle Creek. He worked for EPI Marketing Services, MyCom Co., and Huffy Service. Dan participated in, DeMolay International as a young man, Freemason's as an adult, Junior Theater, Leila Follies, Derek Edwards Bicycle Safety Jamboree, and was an avid swimmer, competing in the Leroy Sparks Goguac Lake Swim for 7 years. He enjoyed reading J.R.R. Tolkien, building 3D puzzles, playing the piano and hanging out with his dog Balder. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph J. Parks II and wife Kyong Cha Song. Surviving are his mother Marilyn E. Parks of Battle Creek, brother Joseph J. Parks III of Washington, D.C., and brother Clifford N. Parks of Grand Rapids, MI. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at a future date. For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
