Daniel F.C. Shaver
Athens - Daniel F. C. Shaver, 40, of Athens, MI. Went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019 at Blodgett Spectrum Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI. He was born on June 29, 1979 to Curtis and Marie (Walmer) Shaver at Community Hospital, Battle Creek, MI. Dan was employed by the B.C. Enquirer as a bundle hauler for 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother and two Grandfathers. He is survived by his loving parents; Grandmother: Rosemary (Holcomb) Walmer; Sister: Rachel (Dave) Rose; Brother: Luke (Renee) Shaver; Children: Timothy Baily, Connor Shaver, Emily Shaver, Kiera Nolan; Girlfriend and love of his life Regina Enmen, whom he loved to the moon and back. Dan is also survived by his former wife Angelynn (Udell), Ballard (Roger). They remained good friends and co-parents to their beautiful children. Aunt: Cindy (Scott) Kruger; Uncle: Nicholas (Rhonda) Walmer; Nephews: Alex, Jake, Logan, Seth; Niece: Billie; Cousins: Ivy (John), Tara (Michael), Adam, Ian, Brasie.
Dan enjoyed starting his day having coffee and breakfast with his parents every morning; taking trips into town, hanging out and reminiscing about music and life with his dad. He had always loved his brother and sister and has watched over them and protected them even though they drove him crazy at times. He loved all of the children in his family by taking them fishing, to Marvel movies; doing sports cards, and teaching them about life. He doted on his mom and others in his family by seeing that little something and buying it for them. He will be forever loved and missed by his family until we meet again in heaven. A special thank you to Dan's nurse at Blodgett Spectrum Hospital, Traci. She took good care of him with love and compassion, as if Dan was her own son. The rest of the staff was also amazing to the whole family. The family would like to thank everyone for their out pouring of love for Daniel and family. You are truly amazing and have touched Dan's and our lives. You will never be forgotten.
Dan's Memorial Service will be held Saturday November 2, at 1:00 PM at Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service in Battle Creek, with Pastor Don Mason officiating. Refreshments to follow. A Celebration of Life dinner will be held Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 PM at Athens High School. We invite all to come and help us celebrate our most special man. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019