Daniel R. Boone
Battle Creek - Daniel R. Boone passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 12, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1933, the fourth of five children of Edward and Ruth Boone. Dan attended Saint Joseph University of Philadelphia after his time in the Navy. Once retired from the Social Security Administration, he completed his Master's in Education at Western Michigan University. He is survived by Sarah ("Sally"), his spouse of 58 years and three children: Rebecca Boone; Mary (Tom) Clark; Michael (Danielle) Boone. Also, surviving are four grandchildren: Rachael Clark; Libby Clark; Erika Boone; Noah Boone. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with the Rosary of Our Lady at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Peace will be offered at St. Joseph Church, 61 N. 23rd Street, Battle Creek, MI on Tuesday, December 17th at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Dan, a Korean War veteran, will be buried at the Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Be kind, Serve and give Thanks. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019