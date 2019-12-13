Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
61 N. 23rd Street
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. Boone


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel R. Boone Obituary
Daniel R. Boone

Battle Creek - Daniel R. Boone passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 12, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1933, the fourth of five children of Edward and Ruth Boone. Dan attended Saint Joseph University of Philadelphia after his time in the Navy. Once retired from the Social Security Administration, he completed his Master's in Education at Western Michigan University. He is survived by Sarah ("Sally"), his spouse of 58 years and three children: Rebecca Boone; Mary (Tom) Clark; Michael (Danielle) Boone. Also, surviving are four grandchildren: Rachael Clark; Libby Clark; Erika Boone; Noah Boone. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with the Rosary of Our Lady at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Peace will be offered at St. Joseph Church, 61 N. 23rd Street, Battle Creek, MI on Tuesday, December 17th at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Dan, a Korean War veteran, will be buried at the Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Be kind, Serve and give Thanks. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -