Danville Prather
Battle Creek - Danville "MC" Prather, 80, of Battle Creek, died Monday, February 18, 2019.
Mr. Prather, son of the late Haywood and Bernice Prather, was born July 16, 1938, in Ripley, Mississippi. He moved with his parents to Battle Creek. He was a 1956 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and later attended Kellogg Community College.
He served in the United States Force and received an Honorable Discharge. He was employed by the Kellogg Company in the Engineering Department and retired with more than twenty-five years of service. He was a member of the Kellogg Community Federal Credit Union, where he served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Kellogg Company Twenty-Five Year Club and enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include, son, Danville (Tojuana) Prather, Columbia, South Carolina, daughter, Tina (Donald) Holley, Battle Creek, special friend, Sandra Williams, Battle Creek, brothers, Gerald (Roselie) Prather, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Fred Jordan, South San Francisco, California, Kenneth Jordan, San Francisco, California, sisters, Phyllis Blazer, San Francisco, California, Claudette Smith, Clayton, California, Aunt, Alma Wilkins, Chicago, Illinois, special cousin, Herbert (Evelyn) Berrien, South Holland, Illinois, and grandson, Christopher Prather, Columbia, South Carolina.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Clark Prather.
Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Sunday, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Service, 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, T M Hughes-Perry Chapel, with Pastor Denry White, Officiating.
Private Interment, Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019