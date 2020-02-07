Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Dareda Marguerite Benton

Dareda Marguerite Benton

Battle Creek - Dareda Marguerite (Bechtol) Benton, 101 was called home on the morning of February 6, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter. Dareda was born to Harry and Hazel (Miller) Bechtol on August 29, 1918 in Battle Creek Michigan. In 1946 Dareda married Donald Martin Benton of England, and in 1947 their daughter Hazel-Marie Joy was born. Dareda worked for the War Department during WWII, and went on to work over 30 years for the Pennfield School system. She attended Convis Union United Methodist Church and East Leroy Community Church.

Dareda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and daughter Hazel as well as her brother Harry (Alfreda) Bechtol and great grandson Nathan Doviak. She is survived by brothers Leroy, Frank (Toni), and John (Kay) Bechtol; son-in-law Ronald (Hazel-Marie) Buckmaster; grandchildren Bethany (Jon) Doviak and Benjamin (Misty) Buckmaster; and great-grandchildren Corie, Robert, James, Meg, Benji, and Beck along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, 2/15,11am at Baxter Funeral and Cremation with internment following at North Athens Baptist Cemetery. Calling hours be Thursday 2/13, 4 - 7pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pennfield Schools Education Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
