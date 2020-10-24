Darla Kortz
Battle Creek - Darla Lee (Humbarger) Kortz sang her last song on October 22, 2020 in Battle Creek, Michigan at the age of eighty-one, after succumbing to cancer. She was known for her fiery red hair and equally fiery wit; a wit that she passed down to each of her surviving children with her husband of fifty-seven years, Leo Dee Kortz: Lorena (John) Sebright, Teri (Patrick) Duff, Katrena (Paul) Martin, Leo (Teri) Kortz, and Bridget (Randy) Halder.
Darla was a smart cookie and could figure anything out. Over the years, she worked at Kellogg's, Leila Hospital, U.S. Customs, and K Drive Nursery right up until her illness. She could keep books and balance ledgers, or plant a garden that bloomed like a well-composed symphony. She understood that your soul does not care what you are doing for a living while you are being what you are being...and she was always being creative. She would sing with Sweet Adelines and in weddings, decorate elaborate wedding cakes, and charm the pants off a captive audience at parties big and small. She had a story for every occasion and was a published poet. Darla was an avid reader and passed on her love of words to her children, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and even one great-great-grandchild. She would read mysteries, horror stories, biographies, and occasionally indulged in romances. (Except Fifty Shades of Grey. She thought that was garbage writing.)
The epitome of creativity, as Picasso said, is loving people. Darla saw the absolute best in everyone and her cohort was large. People loved to be near her and she was the life of every party. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchild; her sister, Winnie Sue Engle; her sister-in-law, Barb Humbarger; countless nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws; neighbors; and friends. Everyone who ever met her will miss her. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Leo Kortz; her parents, Thomas and Mary Humbarger; her older brother, Dave Humbarger; her younger brother, Dan Humbarger; her great-granddaughter, Alicia Duff; her son-in-law, John Sebright; her son-in-law, Randy Halder.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Baxter Funeral Home, 375 W. Dickman Road, Battle Creek, MI, 49037 on Saturday, October 31st at 4:00 p.m. (Halloween was her favorite!) The service will also be live-streamed on the Baxter website. The family will host a gathering immediately after the service to eat great food and tell their favorite Darla stories at a venue to be determined. (Because, Covid.) Also, she would prefer everyone vote for Biden. Thank you.
