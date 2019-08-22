|
|
Darlene Louise Trayer
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Darlene Louise Trayer, age 77, of Battle Creek, MI, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek, MI.
She was born July 13, 1942, in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Isabelle and Ross Hillyer.
She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1960. When she first married she worked at Kellogg cereal plant, then she was a stay at home wife, mother.
She married Guy Arthur Trayer in Battle Creek, MI on July 23, 1960, however, he passed away on Nov. 2, 2015.
She had attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she had volunteered with the March of Dimes. Dar considered her greatest joy came from spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her daughter: Tiffany L. & Cameron LaPlante, of Battle Creek, MI; two sons: Terry Lee Trayer of Battle Creek, MI; Todd & Elisa Trayer of Wimauma, Florida;
Ten Grandchildren: Madison LaPlante, Travis Trayer, Ashlee Trayer, Jennifer Trayer, Keasha Hennessey, Cody Stamey, Cole Stamey, Zach Trayer, Jessica Trayer, Abigail Trayer, Eight -- Great-grandchildren; one Sister --- Beverly & David "Bud" Dunn of Battle Creek
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Guy Trayer.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Friday, August 23, 2019, where the family will be present from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kathy Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 N. Bedford Rd. Battle Creek, MI
Frederick Bachman (269) 965-5145
FAX (269) 965-5148
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019