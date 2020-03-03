Services
David Allen Bowne Obituary
David Allen Bowne

Oceanside, CA and formerly of Battle Creek - David Allen Bowne, 75 originally of Battle Creek, MI died Monday, February 24, 2020 in Oceanside, California. He had been suffering from COPD and vascular disease.

David was born July 7, 1944 in Battle Creek, Michigan the son of Harold E. and Martha J. (Lytle) Bowne.

David is survived by two brothers, James Bowne of Joshua Tree, CA, Gary Bowne of Santa Ana, CA; two sisters, Deborah Norris of Hastings, MI, Cinda Green of Battle Creek, MI and several nieces and nephews and their families.

David attended Battle Creek Central High School. He was employed at Cut Rate Super market before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. David served with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington and in Pleiku in the central highlands of Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. After his discharge, David moved to Los Angeles, where he worked and attended Valley College; until moving to work as a mail carrier in San Marcos, California, just north of San Diego.

He enjoyed hiking, camping, tennis, and gardening. David traveled to Thailand (on leave during the war), Hawaii, Mexico and many other parts of the western United States.

Graveside services will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery, including full military honors by Fort Custer Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
