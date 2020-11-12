David Eldon Hiatt
Battle Creek - David Eldon Hiatt, 73, of Battle Creek, MI passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2020. Dave was born on October 25, 1947 in Battle Creek, MI to Elwood and Virginia (Mulvaney) Hiatt. He served his country in the United States Army in South Korea from 1968-1969, where he was embedded with a scout unit along the DMZ. He worked for Canadian National Railway (Grand Trunk Railroad) as a conductor and retired in 2009 as General Chairman of the Union. He belonged to the V.F.W. and American Legion. In Dave's younger years, he enjoyed racing dune buggies and he was a member of the Battle Creek Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club. He loved hunting and fishing. He belonged to the Nazarene Church for many years and was attending Battle Creek Friends Church. Dave was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Kathryn Hutchins-Hiatt on July 4, 2009. He is survived by, Kathryn. He is also survived by his children, Tracy Hiatt, Larry Hiatt, Jeffrey (Shawn) Bowdidge, Owen (Ellie) Bowdidge; brother, Thomas (Sheila) Hiatt. He was preceded in death by his parents Elwood Hiatt and Virginia Hiatt; and his former spouse, Donnie (McCowan) Hiatt.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with Pastor John Grafton officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home web site, https://www.kempffuneralhome.com
**Due to Covid-19 attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks or similar face covering. Interment will follow the service in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials contributions are requested to Battle Creek Friends Church, 1305 Olivet St, Battle Creek, MI 49014, https://www.bcfriends.org
