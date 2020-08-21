David Kirk Woodworth
Battle Creek - David Kirk Woodworth has been welcomed into the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 89. He has joined his parents, William and Mildred Woodworth, his sister Marylin Woodworth and brother Thomas Woodworth, his first wife Ruby Oleta Woodworth, and his granddaughter Lindsay Woodworth.
Kirk is now survived by his children, David Woodworth (Cindi), Rodney Woodworth (Cindy), and Vanita Miller (David), eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Other Woodworth survivors include his dearly loved siblings, William Woodworth Jr. (Virginia), Marvin Woodworth (Betty), and Carol Anthony (David). He is also survived by his much-beloved wife Marilyn Woodworth, as well as her sons Steve (Sandi) Cobb, Jeff (Chris) Cobb, and Brian Cobb, along with her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Kirk was a graduate of Oklahoma A&M College, now called Oklahoma State University. He had a 35-year career in the National Guard and the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was also a civil servant for 35 years, retiring from the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Service in Battle Creek. He gave innumerable hours of volunteer service to the V.A. Hospital, the Reserve Officers Association, and the George A. Custer American Legion Post 54.
He and Marilyn were active members of Calvary Baptist Church. They made many international trips for short-term mission work. They also vacationed extensively and made friends all over the world.
A tented, outdoor service in remembrance of Kirk's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Ave NE, on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00. The family will receive visitors outdoors at 10:00. A church lunch will be served immediately afterward, followed by a procession and military graveside service at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorial contributions for Moody Radio or Wycliffe Bible Translators. Envelopes will be available at the service. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
