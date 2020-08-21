1/1
David Kirk Woodworth
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Kirk Woodworth

Battle Creek - David Kirk Woodworth has been welcomed into the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 89. He has joined his parents, William and Mildred Woodworth, his sister Marylin Woodworth and brother Thomas Woodworth, his first wife Ruby Oleta Woodworth, and his granddaughter Lindsay Woodworth.

Kirk is now survived by his children, David Woodworth (Cindi), Rodney Woodworth (Cindy), and Vanita Miller (David), eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Other Woodworth survivors include his dearly loved siblings, William Woodworth Jr. (Virginia), Marvin Woodworth (Betty), and Carol Anthony (David). He is also survived by his much-beloved wife Marilyn Woodworth, as well as her sons Steve (Sandi) Cobb, Jeff (Chris) Cobb, and Brian Cobb, along with her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Kirk was a graduate of Oklahoma A&M College, now called Oklahoma State University. He had a 35-year career in the National Guard and the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was also a civil servant for 35 years, retiring from the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Service in Battle Creek. He gave innumerable hours of volunteer service to the V.A. Hospital, the Reserve Officers Association, and the George A. Custer American Legion Post 54.

He and Marilyn were active members of Calvary Baptist Church. They made many international trips for short-term mission work. They also vacationed extensively and made friends all over the world.

A tented, outdoor service in remembrance of Kirk's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Ave NE, on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00. The family will receive visitors outdoors at 10:00. A church lunch will be served immediately afterward, followed by a procession and military graveside service at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorial contributions for Moody Radio or Wycliffe Bible Translators. Envelopes will be available at the service. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
11:50 - 12:50 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
01:30 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
Marilyn I am so sorry to hear of Kirks passing.Lots of fond memories when all of us from Dr.Lancasters got together for dinner.Always enjoyed Kirks stories.I hope you are doing well.Sending good thoughts and prayers to you and yours.
Sandi (Byrd) DeLaney
August 20, 2020
Hi Marilyn, it is so sad that Kirk passed away. We offer our deepest sympathy to you and all your family. We have a lot of good memories in regards to both of you, I always enjoyed our conversation so interesting talking to Kirk. I will miss you guys Take care Marilyn, I think of you often.
Love Gigi and Andre
Andre and Gigi Cormier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved