David Lee Monarch



David Lee Monarch (1950-2020) passed away late Tuesday night, August 25, 2020. He is survived by his three sons, David (Megan) Monarch, Dean (Jennifer) Monarch, and Daniel Monarch. He also leaves behind one brother, Loren Monarch, and four sisters, Janet Schaefer, Valerie Monarch Thurman, Deborah Pullen, and Dawn Monarch Watson (Karyl). Mr. Monarch also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences or donations to: The Monarch Family- P.O. Box 2216, Battle creek, MI 49016









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store