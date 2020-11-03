David N. Berry
Delton - David Norman Berry, age 77 of Delton, passed away at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. David was born on February 11, 1943 in Battle Creek to Marshall and Vera (Loveland) Berry. A veteran, David proudly served his country in the United States Army. David worked for the City of Battle Creek Water Works Division as an electrician for over 40 years. He was a member of gracespring Bible Church where he was involved in various men's clubs. He was a part of many organizations through the years including The JC's, Toast Masters, Dale Carnagie, Parents without Partners, Boy Scouts, Interaction, the American Legion, United Way, Bid for Bachelor charity fundraising events, and was a member of the over 10 Gallon Club for the American Red Cross for blood donations. David is survived by his loving children, Michael (Becky) Berry, Craig Leatherman, Shannon (Mark) Bill, Lynda Siebel, Brad (Heidi) Leatherman; grandchildren, Breanna Amaro, Brittany Leatherman, Brooke Leatherman, Chelsea (Brian) Crouse, Anthony (Destiny) Siebel, Kenny Siebel, Nolan Adams, Aiden Adams; great grandchildren, Natalie Amaro, Jackson Amaro, Avery Crouse; sister, Gwen Alred; sister-in-law Greta Nesseth; niece, Debra Woodstock; nephews, Douglas Berry, Brian Berry, David Berry, Stephen Berry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vicki Leatherman-Berry; and brother, Ronald L. Berry. A memorial service for David will be held on May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at gracespring Bible Church. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 422 in Delton. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com
