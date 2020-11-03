1/1
David N. Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David N. Berry

Delton - David Norman Berry, age 77 of Delton, passed away at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. David was born on February 11, 1943 in Battle Creek to Marshall and Vera (Loveland) Berry. A veteran, David proudly served his country in the United States Army. David worked for the City of Battle Creek Water Works Division as an electrician for over 40 years. He was a member of gracespring Bible Church where he was involved in various men's clubs. He was a part of many organizations through the years including The JC's, Toast Masters, Dale Carnagie, Parents without Partners, Boy Scouts, Interaction, the American Legion, United Way, Bid for Bachelor charity fundraising events, and was a member of the over 10 Gallon Club for the American Red Cross for blood donations. David is survived by his loving children, Michael (Becky) Berry, Craig Leatherman, Shannon (Mark) Bill, Lynda Siebel, Brad (Heidi) Leatherman; grandchildren, Breanna Amaro, Brittany Leatherman, Brooke Leatherman, Chelsea (Brian) Crouse, Anthony (Destiny) Siebel, Kenny Siebel, Nolan Adams, Aiden Adams; great grandchildren, Natalie Amaro, Jackson Amaro, Avery Crouse; sister, Gwen Alred; sister-in-law Greta Nesseth; niece, Debra Woodstock; nephews, Douglas Berry, Brian Berry, David Berry, Stephen Berry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vicki Leatherman-Berry; and brother, Ronald L. Berry. A memorial service for David will be held on May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at gracespring Bible Church. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 422 in Delton. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to view David's online guestbook or to leave a condolence message for his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Gores Funeral Home
133 E. Orchard Street,
Delton, MI 49046
(269) 623-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams-Gores Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved