David R. Thome
Battle Creek - David R. Thome, age 69 of Battle Creek, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019. He was born May 7, 1950 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of Raymond Richard and Dorothy Frances (Norkus) Thome. Dave attended St. Jude Catholic School and was a 1968 graduate of Northview High School and worked for his father at the Coit Avenue Gravel Company for many years. In 1987 he moved to Battle Creek where he began working for Greyhound. He later worked for Statler Concrete and retired in 2014 from Consumers Concrete. After his retirement he was a bus driver for the Lakeview school district until March of 2019. Dave was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was involved with St. Vincent DePaul Society of 25 years and was an usher and lay minister at the church. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and golfing. Dave was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his life partner Georgia Muncy of Battle Creek; two children: Dana (Gary) Curtiss of Holland and Kyle (Kristen) Thome of Grand Rapids; two grandsons: Jamisen and Jonathan Thome; mother Dorothy Thome of Grand Rapids; sister Judy (Mark) Hady of Rockford; three nieces: Molly (Troy) VandenBosch, Megan (Brian) Lowell and Micaela McCarthy and nephew Patrick (Allison) O'Hara, as well as several great nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Grand Rapids with visitation one-hour prior. Interment at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020