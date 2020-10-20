David Jude Redmond, 69, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at University of Michigan. He was born on October 15, 1951, the son of John and Elizabeth (Pollard) Redmond.
David graduated with the class of 1971 from Battle Creek Central High School. Throughout his life, he held multiple jobs including part owner of Precision Press and Die, and eventually retiring from Hi-Lex Corporation after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the Battle Creek Pickleball Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
David is survived by his Wife, Christine (Noga) Redmond; Son, DJ (Tara) Redmond II; Grandchildren, Kailee, Seth and Ellie Redmond; Three Sisters, Judy Ball, Mary Beth Mercado, Eileen Little; Two Brothers, Frank Redmond, Tom Redmond. He was preceded in death by his Parents and Brother, Chuck Redmond.
David was an avid Detroit sports supporter. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes for both recreation and competition, playing pickleball, darts, going to concerts, camping with his family, and recently investing his time going fishing. His life revolved around his family, especially his grandchildren, he rarely missed a game or event that they were involved in. He loved spending time with them, and making memories as they grew. He will truly be missed by his family, friends, and all those that knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, on Friday October 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with Father John Fleckenstein officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Transplant Center at Taubman Center, 1500 E. Medical Center Drive #3868, Ann Arbor, MI 48109.
