1/1
David Redmond
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Jude Redmond, 69, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at University of Michigan. He was born on October 15, 1951, the son of John and Elizabeth (Pollard) Redmond.

David graduated with the class of 1971 from Battle Creek Central High School. Throughout his life, he held multiple jobs including part owner of Precision Press and Die, and eventually retiring from Hi-Lex Corporation after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the Battle Creek Pickleball Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

David is survived by his Wife, Christine (Noga) Redmond; Son, DJ (Tara) Redmond II; Grandchildren, Kailee, Seth and Ellie Redmond; Three Sisters, Judy Ball, Mary Beth Mercado, Eileen Little; Two Brothers, Frank Redmond, Tom Redmond. He was preceded in death by his Parents and Brother, Chuck Redmond.

David was an avid Detroit sports supporter. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes for both recreation and competition, playing pickleball, darts, going to concerts, camping with his family, and recently investing his time going fishing. His life revolved around his family, especially his grandchildren, he rarely missed a game or event that they were involved in. He loved spending time with them, and making memories as they grew. He will truly be missed by his family, friends, and all those that knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, on Friday October 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with Father John Fleckenstein officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Transplant Center at Taubman Center, 1500 E. Medical Center Drive #3868, Ann Arbor, MI 48109.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved