Battle Creek - David Andrew Schmitt, 84, of Battle Creek, died January 17, 2020 at the Legacy of the Oaks. David was born June 15, 1935 in Racine, WI, the son of William and Regina (Poplawski) Schmitt. He was a 1959 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's Degree in chemical engineering.
David served honorably in the U.S. Army Chemical Corp. from 1959-1962. He graduated from Western New England College with a M.B.A. Degree in 1976. Dave was employed at the Battle Creek Federal Center from 1976 until his retirement in 1999.
Dave was united in marriage to Jane Sherman in 1960. Surviving are his wife Jane; daughter, Jennifer (Stephen) Spangler of Overland Park, KS; numerous cousins, nieces and their families. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas J. Schmitt of Racine, WI.
David was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church and the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Leila Arboretum Society and the Kalamazoo Chapter of NARFE. David loved music and had been a percussionist with the Racine Kitles in his youth. He also loved travel, theatre and cheering on his Wisconsin Badgers. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend.
Friends will be received Wednesday, January 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 5:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Dave's life will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the St. Philip Catholic Church, with Fr. Robert Johansen officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Philip Catholic Church. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020