Dawn Annette (Nelson) Hamelink
DeTour Village - Dawn Annette (Nelson) Hamelink of DeTour Village, MI and formerly of Battle Creek, MI died suddenly on November 30, 2019. Dawn was born on August 15, 1943, to Dewey and Doris (Jarvis) Nelson. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1961. Dawn married and divorced Arthur Kline. She later married Jon Hamelink and they moved to DeTour Village, in the Upper Peninsula where they built a home on the shoreline of Lake Huron. Dawn and Jon became active in the community and Dawn got involved in the Red Hat Club, Bingo, and the DeTour Arts Council. She acted in several of their theatre productions later becoming the director, where she discovered her talent for directing the plays. Dawn and Jon both had a love of gardening and their home was on the DeTour Home and Garden Show a few times. Dawn loved cruising and traveling to South America and Europe. Dawn and Jon celebrated their 25th Anniversary last week. She is survived by her husband Jon Hamelink, sons Todd Kline and Mark Kline, and step-son Jeff Hamelink, and five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kline, Nicholas Kline, Nathaniel Kline, Lucas Hamelink, and Kira Hamelink, and sister, Deanna (Gary) Hakes. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother David Nelson, killed in Viet Nam in 1969.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 noon at The Cornerstone Church, 3030 Beckley Road, at the corner of Beckley and Helmer Roads. Service will be officiated by Pastor Fred Goebert, with visitation and luncheon to follow.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019