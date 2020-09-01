Dawn Magiera



Las Vegas, NV - Dawn Magiera, of Las Vegas, Nevada and formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday August 26th. She was born January 16th, 1960. Dawn was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her most important role was Mother. She was a great mother and managed to keep her sanity, kindness, and faith despite her daughter's best efforts. She was born in Michigan, grew up in Battle Creek, and graduated from Lakeview High School.She lived the last 40 years in Las Vegas. She worked as a food server for over 30 years at McCarran Airport, dealing with families who didn't know well enough not to bring children to Las Vegas and men with expense accounts who never knew how to tip. She loved her work sometimes. She also loved her coworkers sometimes. She loved to give gifts and was very generous. Dawn knew almost all of the answers on Jeopardy. She loved music and was a big Queen fan. Dawn loved to shop. She liked video poker and slots. She enjoyed yearly trips to Michigan including trips to Clark Lake, Mackinac Island, and South Haven. If you have a story about Dawn or would like to send condolences, they can be sent to hcmagiera@gmail.com. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice, and the love of her life Jesse Sanchez. She is survived by her daughter Holly, her sister Marcia, and brothers Marty (Cindy) and Morris. She was loved by the Palumbo family and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dawn will be buried in chocolate at a private location.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store