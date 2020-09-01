1/1
Dawn Magiera
Las Vegas, NV - Dawn Magiera, of Las Vegas, Nevada and formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday August 26th. She was born January 16th, 1960. Dawn was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her most important role was Mother. She was a great mother and managed to keep her sanity, kindness, and faith despite her daughter's best efforts. She was born in Michigan, grew up in Battle Creek, and graduated from Lakeview High School.She lived the last 40 years in Las Vegas. She worked as a food server for over 30 years at McCarran Airport, dealing with families who didn't know well enough not to bring children to Las Vegas and men with expense accounts who never knew how to tip. She loved her work sometimes. She also loved her coworkers sometimes. She loved to give gifts and was very generous. Dawn knew almost all of the answers on Jeopardy. She loved music and was a big Queen fan. Dawn loved to shop. She liked video poker and slots. She enjoyed yearly trips to Michigan including trips to Clark Lake, Mackinac Island, and South Haven. If you have a story about Dawn or would like to send condolences, they can be sent to hcmagiera@gmail.com. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice, and the love of her life Jesse Sanchez. She is survived by her daughter Holly, her sister Marcia, and brothers Marty (Cindy) and Morris. She was loved by the Palumbo family and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dawn will be buried in chocolate at a private location.




August 31, 2020
Although I didn't work with Dawn often, she was always very friendly, remembered my name, very sincere and it was a bright moment whenever I encountered her. You will be missed! Rest in peace Dawn. Prayers to your family.
John Evans
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Dawn you will truly be missed
It was nice working with you.
May God bless you and your family.
Amber Sanchez
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Dawn, you will be truly missed.

Deepest sympathy to your loved ones and family.

"There are no goodbyes. Where ever you'll be, you'll be in my heart." - Ghandi
Shaun Z Farina
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Dawn, you will truly be missed. My condolences to your family. May God bless you and your family. Keep that smile and humor!
Jennifer Chea
August 30, 2020
God bless you and your family.So very sorry for your loss.Dawn your we’re a great coworker and you will forever be in my heart
Jeanette Calderone
Coworker
August 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Dawn , We will miss you always. May your soul Rest in Peace.
Celso Bumagat
Coworker
August 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. I worked with Dawn for about 7 years. Even though she had a lot of things going she still managed to come to work and make us laugh and smile. She always had stories to share and had a beautiful heart.
Marlon Candaza
Coworker
August 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow,rest in peace Dawn .
Gricelda Reyes
Coworker
August 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda Lopez
Coworker
August 30, 2020
Dawn was an awesome lady who always had time to talk about some hockey. Boy did she love her red wings. Dawn will definetly be missed
John Foster
Coworker
August 30, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. Dawn and I worked together on and off for 25 years. She indeed was generous and had a beautiful heart.
Tracy Kimmich
Coworker
