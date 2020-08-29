1/1
Dean Barnum
Dean Barnum

Battle Creek - Dean Oliver Barnum, 87, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. He was born on February 14, 1933, the son of Charles J. and Florence (Webb) Barnum.

Dean graduated from Battle Creek Central High School, and then joined the United States Army Reserves. He was an instructor of History and American Government. He was a KCC faculty member for 23 years, and was also previously employed by Kellogg's. For many years, he played basketball with the KCC Noon Basketball League. He was the last survivor of his brothers and sisters.

Dean is survived by his 3 Nieces; Two Special Friends, Jim Tassos, Mike Rae and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Siblings, Charles L. Barnum, Joyce Barnum, Richard L. Barnum and Nephew, Charles M. Barnum.

Dean was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed being outdoors. He had a vast collection of books, and enjoyed doing the New York Times crossword puzzles in ink.

To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
