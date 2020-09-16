1/
Deborah A. Arnold
Deborah A. Arnold

Fond du Lac - Deborah A. Arnold, age 68, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 31, 1952, in Battle Creek, MI, the daughter of Myron and Mary (Miller) Pugh. Deborah graduated from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, MI. On May 3, 1975, she married Terence W. Arnold at First Baptist Church in Battle Creek, MI. Deborah enjoyed antiques but most of all her family was everything to her. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Deborah never wanted to be the center of attention but always was the center of the family.

Survivors include her husband, Terence of Fond du Lac; two children, Eric (Laura) Arnold of Port Byron, IL, Deanna Arnold of Waukesha; two grandchildren, Claire and Celia Arnold; one step-daughter, Tracy (Brett) Crawford of Battle Creek, MI; two step-grandchildren, Lindsey and Hailey; one brother-in-law, Dennis Arnold of Battle Creek, MI; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Carol (Robert) Colburn. Chili misses you!

Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the PKD Foundation at https://support.pkdcure.org/give/273749/#!/donation/checkout

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
