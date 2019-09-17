|
|
Deborah Ann "Deb" Calkins
Battle Creek, MI - Deb passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, surrounded by friends and family following a brief illness. Deb was born August 23, 1951, to Maurice (Bill) and Verbena Calkins, both of whom preceded her in death. Deb is survived by her sister Pamela Calkins, nephew Shane Thompson, and countless loving friends. Deb graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1969 and Michigan State University in 1974, with a degree in journalism. Subsequently, Deb earned a masters' degree in Human Resources Management. Deb worked at Post Cereal Company in Battle Creek for many years. She then relocated to Virginia where she worked at Philip Morris until her retirement in 2006, when she returned to Battle Creek.
Deb was a remarkable, generous woman, cherished by all who met her. She was an active volunteer in her community, including Meals on Wheels, the Battle Creek Central Alumni Association, the reading program at Second Baptist Church, the Post Community Garden, the Post Pride Committee, the Shari Rarick School of Dance, the Battle Creek Breakfast Table, the Post-Franklin Elementary School, and the Miss Battle Creek Scholarship Pageant. She had a keen interest in encouraging children to succeed, prompting her to participate in various activities with the Post Foundation, including organizing their annual auction, filling back to school backpacks for thousands of children over the years, and distributing goodie bags and books to area elementary school students.
Deb was also an excellent tap dancer and was an active participant in the chorus and tap lines of the Leila Follies and the Battle Creek Central Band and Alumni Follies. Other hobbies included listening to music, especially live jazz at Clara's on the River and the Post Band, baking and sharing her delicious goodies with friends, playing tennis at the Minges Creek Athletic Club, running (qualifying and running in the Boston Marathon!), cheering on her beloved Spartans, and spending time with her cherished four-legged friends, including Molly, Lilly, Theo, Monroe, and the rambunctious Bella.
Deb's family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 18th, from 5 to 8 pm at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. The memorial service to celebrate Deb's life will be held on Thursday, September 19th, at 11 am, the Reverend Doctor James M. Gysel officiating. Final interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Battle Creek, Michigan, at a later time.
Deb's vivacious personality, generous spirit, and unlimited kindness will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the community.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Deb's memory may be directed to the Post Foundation or Post Band, care of the Battle Creek Community Foundation, 32 W. Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI, 49017; the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI, 4901 or Meals on Wheels, 200 W. Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Deb may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019