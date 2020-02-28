|
Deborah Jeanne Simmons
On February 26, 2020, Deborah Jeanne Simmons, a loving wife and mother, gained her angel wings at the age of 64. Deborah was born August 4th, 1955, as the first 3lb 2oz baby at Stuttgart Hospital in Hamburg, Germany. She graduated from Delton High School in 1973 and went to Wright Beauty Academy to practice cosmetology. Deborah found her niche in interpersonal relations where she worked as an office manager for many years before moving to her current residence in Gaylord, Michigan. On June 16th, 1978, she married the love of her life, Ronald Simmons. They raised two sons, Chad and James, and a daughter, Stacy. Deborah enjoyed craft projects, was an avid music lover, and had a deep appreciation for animals. She had an extensive pig collection displayed throughout her home and in her later years, she could be found tending to her dog, Brandy, and buying peanuts every week to ensure the entire squirrel population outside her home never went hungry. Deborah was known for her caring nature and wonderful sense of humor. She was happiest spending time with her loved ones and listening to stories about her grandchildren, which were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Richard Hansen; and her father in-law, Ed Simmons.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Simmons; her children, Chad (Raquel) Simmons, James (Jessica) Simmons, Stacy (Richard) Greenwood; sister, Grace Russell; sisters in-law, Dawn Simmons and Pam DeMaso; mother in-law, Yvonne Simmons; five nieces and nephews; and eight grandchildren.
Deb's family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service and at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek on Wednesday, March 4th from 6:00-8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek on Thursday, March 5th at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at a late time at Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, Deborah wished to be honored through charitable donation to The Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood Foundation. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Gaylord and Bachman Hebble Funeral Service in Battle Creek (269) 965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
