Delores Mae (Pyle) Rutherford
Delores Mae (Pyle) Rutherford passed away peacefully Oct 18, 2020, with family at her side. Born in Lansing on May 10, 1929, to Merle and Elizabeth (Hollabaugh) Pyle she graduated Lakeview High in 1947 and married Lowell Rutherford Jr. in 1948. She rose to the highest executive secretarial position at Post Division General Foods and was a member of their 25-year club. She retired in 1988 after a career of 37 years.
Delores kept a beautiful home which included a well-stocked candy cupboard and a delightful toy closet for the children. She cooked the most amazing family dinners which were always crowned by her incredibly delicious pies. She was an accomplished bridge player and a distinguished member of both the American Contract Bridge League and Post and C&C Bridge Club. She collected antique cut glass and loved to travel. In addition, she spent many summers surrounded by her loved ones and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her beloved cottage on Lake Michigan.
Delores is survived by and forever in the hearts of her children, Gary Rutherford of Battle Creek and Cheryl Rutherford of Kona; her grandchildren Gary (Julie) Rutherford II of Cincinnati, Rob (Megan) Rutherford of Ridgeway, and Erin (Kevin) Hascup of Springfield; 4 great grandchildren; her sisters Ruth Ann (Bill) Loga of East Leroy and Phyllis (John) Heidenreich of Marshall; her brother Jack (Brenda) Pyle of Ceresco.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lowell in 2019; son, Eric in 1979; sisters, Mary Pyle and Nancy Gwynne. A celebration of life memorial will be planned after Covid. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Charitable Union. To share memories please visit www.henryfuneralhome.org