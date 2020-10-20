1/1
Delores Mae (Pyle) Rutherford
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Mae (Pyle) Rutherford

Delores Mae (Pyle) Rutherford passed away peacefully Oct 18, 2020, with family at her side. Born in Lansing on May 10, 1929, to Merle and Elizabeth (Hollabaugh) Pyle she graduated Lakeview High in 1947 and married Lowell Rutherford Jr. in 1948. She rose to the highest executive secretarial position at Post Division General Foods and was a member of their 25-year club. She retired in 1988 after a career of 37 years.

Delores kept a beautiful home which included a well-stocked candy cupboard and a delightful toy closet for the children. She cooked the most amazing family dinners which were always crowned by her incredibly delicious pies. She was an accomplished bridge player and a distinguished member of both the American Contract Bridge League and Post and C&C Bridge Club. She collected antique cut glass and loved to travel. In addition, she spent many summers surrounded by her loved ones and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her beloved cottage on Lake Michigan.

Delores is survived by and forever in the hearts of her children, Gary Rutherford of Battle Creek and Cheryl Rutherford of Kona; her grandchildren Gary (Julie) Rutherford II of Cincinnati, Rob (Megan) Rutherford of Ridgeway, and Erin (Kevin) Hascup of Springfield; 4 great grandchildren; her sisters Ruth Ann (Bill) Loga of East Leroy and Phyllis (John) Heidenreich of Marshall; her brother Jack (Brenda) Pyle of Ceresco.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lowell in 2019; son, Eric in 1979; sisters, Mary Pyle and Nancy Gwynne. A celebration of life memorial will be planned after Covid. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Charitable Union. To share memories please visit www.henryfuneralhome.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved