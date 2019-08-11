|
|
Dr. Denise Michelle Washington
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Dr. Denise Michelle Washington, age 65, of Battle Creek, MI, announces the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, sister, friend and church member on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek, MI.
She was born April 23, 1954 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Bruce Wilbur Kerley and Allie Marie (McFall) later known as Alice Kerley.
She graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1972 where she played basketball, she received her associates degree from KCC, earned her Bachelors and Master's degree in accounting from Siena Heights in 2005, received her Doctorate in Business Administration in 2011 from University of Phoenix. Through her life she had been recognized for her many leadership skills, recognized for Think First, Inc. She received the President's Volunteer Service Award, the Dorothy Richardson Award for Leadership, and the United Way community Impact Volunteer of the Year award.
Dr. Washington had been an account clerk, tax collection clerk and income auditor with the City of Battle Creek in the income tax department. She finished off her 25 year career with the city of Battle Creek at the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce as their Community Development Specialist in the planning department. She had been a Community Development Specialist with the City of Battle Creek, retiring in 2012. After retirement she was the director of the Ecumenical Senior Center in Kalamazoo and later becoming the director for the Share Center in Battle Creek. She had also been an educator at Siena Heights University for several years.
She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Society and the Iota Zeta Chapter of Alpha Sigma Lambda (ASL).
She had served on many community boards, to name a few: Neighborhoods, Inc., United Way, Battle Creek Community Foundation, Michigan Board of Cosmetology, Communication chairwoman for Homeless Coalition, a member of S.A.F.E. Place, Share Center, and Men in Making. "Her Commitment to instill awareness into the community and to assist those youths who were "at risk" and council those in "preventative education" that are not at risk is quite impressive," quoted from a newspaper article. She enlisted in the U S Army from 1979 until her honorable discharge in 1986 from Fort Sheridan, IL. While in the military service she received-- Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2nd award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Expert Badge for an M-16.
She is survived by three daughters: Chandra Redding of Douglasville, Georgia; Carolyn A. Washington of Battle Creek, MI; A. Malika Flenorl of Battle Creek, MI; two sons: Michael Rance Washington, Sr. (Raa Taariq Liaah) of Killem, TX; Michael Rance "Mikey" Washington, Jr. of Battle Creek, MI; her sister: Dawn Kerley of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren: Tayvon Hughes of Battle Creek, Dorian Redding of Douglasville, Georgia; Michael Washington, Jr. of Battle Creek, MI.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister: Gabrielle Kerley; daughter: Gabrielle Washington; and her brother: Bruce W. Kerley, Jr. in 1988.
She loved helping people and was very active in her community, enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family; she looked forward to tax season because she was the "numbers cruncher." She was a member of Faith Assembly International Church.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Thursday, August 15, 2019 where the family will be present from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Funeral services commemorating her life will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Assembly of God, 800 South 24th Street with Pastor Christopher McCoy of Faith Assembly International Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI with military honors. Memorial tributes may be made to SAFE Place and New Level Sports Ministries, 400 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49037. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269) 965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019