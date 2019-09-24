|
Dennis Carl Callaway
Athens - Dennis Carl Callaway, 88, formerly of Athens Michigan went to be with the love of his life Bobbie in God's Garden on Friday September 13, 2019 in Sun City Center, Florida. He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on August 27, 1931. He is survived by his children Norman T Callaway (Constance) of New Mexico, Lawrence D Callaway (Denise) of Minnesota and Edward S Callaway(Sherry) of South Carolina. He leaves behind many loving Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, He is survived by brother Ronald Callaway (Eldene), and sister Marguarite Raymer. He also has three step children Harold Norton, Patrica Homan and Kirk Norton and their families. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends who will miss him as well. Dennis was preceded in death by son Dennis Callaway Jr and brother James Callaway and sister JoAnn Callaway. Dennis served in the US Navy and worked at Post Cereal in Battle Creek. He lived on a former dairy farm near Athens with Bobbie of which a portion was developed into Birchwood Mobile Home Park. His passions were service of the Lord and building and flying airplanes.
The family will receive friends at Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Battle Creek from 11:00 to 12:00 noon on Thursday September 26th. Funeral Services will begin immediately at noon followed by a procession to the Leroy Congregational Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Sun City Center United Methodists Church online at this link:
www.sccumc.com
or by mail at the following mailing address:
Sun City Center United Methodist Church
1210 Del Webb Blvd West
Sun City Center, FL 33573
