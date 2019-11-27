|
Dennis Owen "Bo" Goins
Battle Creek - Dennis Owen "Bo" Goins, age 73, of Battle Creek unexpectedly went to be with his Lord on Monday evening, November 25, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Tennessee on October 26, 1946 the son of Cornelius "Dade" and Ada (Tilley) Goins.
Bo married the "Love of His Life", Carol L. Hammock on July 31, 1965; she survives. He is also survived by his children, David Lee (Jamie) Goins and Melissa Lynne (Bob Ratliff) Stuart, both of Battle Creek; his grandchildren, Bo David (Cassie) Goins, Brooklyn (Ryley) Everett, both of Battle Creek and Bricelyn (Joel) Szarejko of Georgia; his great-grandchildren, Megan, Harper, Maize, Abel, Kennedy, and Mason; his sister, Gerri Calkins; and several beloved nieces & nephews. Bo was sadly preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sasha Stuart in 2004; his parents; and brothers & sisters, Ronald Goins, John Duane Goins, Donna Goins, and Virginia Farley.
Bo enjoyed all sports, and was an avid Detroit sports and UofM fan. He also enjoyed, fishing, bowling, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bo loved the Lord & was "Saved" in 1987 and actively attended Overflow Church, Battle Creek.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 3:00 & 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where services to celebrate Bo's life will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019. Memorials directed to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Bo may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019