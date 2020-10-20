Dianne Piepkow
Olivet - Dianne Piepkow, 72, of Olivet died unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Lansing, MI. Dianne was born on the Fourth of July in 1948 to Alton and Kathryn (Rogers) Hodgman in Charlotte. She graduated in 1966 from Olivet Community Schools, where she met her future husband Paul Piepkow. They were married in Olivet on June 17, 1967. They made their home on the family farm in Olivet where they raised their two daughters, Angela and Lori.
Dianne was a vibrant member of her community even though she worked full time for the State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission for 40 years until her retirement in 2008 as a Department Analyst. She was an active member of Lee Center United Methodist Church, holding the position of Treasurer for the church for 40 years. In her personal time Dianne loved to trace her family's genealogy. She would always enjoy the challenge of discovering their connections with people throughout the country. Scrapbooking and photography were two of her creative hobbies. She loved capturing moments of everyday life and travel in photos and then arranging those in meaningful scrapbooks that told the story of her experiences. She and Paul enjoyed travel, most notably celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in Jamaica with their entire family. They travelled throughout the Caribbean and in Italy, where Dianne was known to fall behind as she photo documented the adventures. The gardens surrounding her home were also a source of pride as she would care for and enjoyed the many flowers and foliage that she nursed there. On the day before she was stricken and rushed to the hospital, she and Paul had planted new tulip bulbs that she looked forward to seeing sprout next spring. Her family will witness their growth next spring with bittersweet memories.
Many will remember Dianne as the rock of her family, and an amazing listener. She immediately became ones best friend upon meeting her. She always maintained a comforting warm home, and would welcome all visitors with her elegance and class. Her animated personality and stories will be cherished and missed by many. Above all, Dianne loved her family, especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her Mimi.
Dianne is survived by her husband Paul Piepkow, their two daughters Angela (Jesse) Worden of Mason, and Lori (Chris) Schrader of Charlotte; grandchildren, Payton, Baileigh, Kaycie, Christian "Buck"Schrader, and Alyssa and Conner Worden. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Phyllis Collins, and her brother Roger Hodgman.
Friends are encouraged to support Dianne's family. Funeral services are at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Pray Funeral Home Gardens in Charlotte with Rev. Jim Gysel officiating. Visitation is Thursday, October 22, 4-8 PM in the funeral home. Mask, group capacity, and distancing guidelines will be practiced. The funeral will be webcast so you may watch it from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device that has internet access. Go to www.prayfuneral.com
, click on Dianne's tribute, then click on Photos and Videos from your computer (or Media from your smart phone). Just prior to the beginning of the service, a link will appear on this page to watch the webcast.
If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Lee Center United Methodist Church. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Dianne on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com
. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.