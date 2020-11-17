Dixie E. Henker
Battle Creek - Dixie Ellen Henker, age 82, of Romulus, MI and formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born September 3, 1938 in Albion, Michigan, the daughter of Paul Aaron and Eloise Helene (MacDonald) Lusk. Dixie was a 1956 graduate of Albion High School and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Nazareth College in Kalamazoo on May 4, 1985. She worked in finance her entire career, retiring in 1993 from Southwestern Michigan Rehabilitation Hospital in Battle Creek as the Vice President of Finance. Prior to that, she worked for Professional Management from 1972 to 1978 and at Marshall Savings and Loan from 1958 to 1972. Dixie was a member of the 20th Street Church of Christ and loved her family, dogs, traveling, playing golf and walking. On May 3, 1958 she was married to Clarence Edward Henker at Brooks Memorial Methodist Church in Marshall. Clarence preceded her in death on August 29, 2018. She was also preceded by an infant brother Steven Lusk and her parents. Dixie is survived by two sons: L. Scott (Mollie) Henker of Canton, MI and A. Todd Henker of Romulus, MI; three grandchildren: Justin Bradley Henker and Tyler Scott Henker (Scott) and Kylee Lynn Brooks (Todd); one granddaughter to be: Victoria Hanus (fiancé to Justin) and one brother P. Randy Lusk of Jackson, MI. Dixie was the first female president of the Western MI Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association serving two terms as Chairman. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Due to the current orders from the State of Michigan regarding gathering size at funerals and visitations, we are limited to 25 persons in the building at a time and face coverings are required. Private Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Minister Josh E. Hydrick of the 20th Street Church of Christ officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
or 20th Street Church of Christ. The funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on Dixie's obituary page which may be found on our website www.henryfuneralhome.org