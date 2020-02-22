Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Clute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly Clute

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolly Clute Obituary
Dolly Clute

Battle Creek - Dolly Clute, 64 of Battle Creek, MI earned her wings to heaven on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lena and Carl Eakins as well as 2 sons Jason and Kenneth Clute

Dolly is survived by 2 sons Greg Clute (wife Heather) and Kevin Stone (wife Angie); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother Carl Eakins Jr.; sister Vicki Kaser; and many close friends and relatives.

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

Rest in Peace Dolly, we love you.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -