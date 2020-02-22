|
Dolly Clute
Battle Creek - Dolly Clute, 64 of Battle Creek, MI earned her wings to heaven on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lena and Carl Eakins as well as 2 sons Jason and Kenneth Clute
Dolly is survived by 2 sons Greg Clute (wife Heather) and Kevin Stone (wife Angie); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother Carl Eakins Jr.; sister Vicki Kaser; and many close friends and relatives.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Rest in Peace Dolly, we love you.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020