|
|
Dolores M. Worthington
Battle Creek - Dolores M. Worthington, age 86, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born January 12, 1934 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Louis J. and Betty (McCran) VonBubla. Dolores was a 1952 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and worked for several years at Post Cereal as a key punch operator and at the Oliver Plant. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially ceramics and Artex paints, shopping, playing cards, traveling and camping in the motorhome. She also loved to play the piano and pick blueberries with her family on the way to Lake Michigan. On November 29, 1958 she was married to Charlie T. Worthington, Jr and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Sylvia Waychoff, brother Louis T. VonBubla and two grandsons: Corey Thomas Worthington and Ryan Phillip Worthington. Dolores is survived by her children: Thomas (Dena) Worthington and Wendy Bradshaw both of Battle Creek; four grandchildren: Lindsey (Cameron) Hobbs, Jeremy (Susie) Worthington, Amanda Bradshaw and Ryan (Erika) Bradshaw; four great-grandchildren: Mila Grace Bradshaw, Paige Renee Hobbs, Porter Thomas Worthington and Margo Jean Kellay Bradshaw, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor David S. Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Hospice or Farleigh's Senior Care Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020