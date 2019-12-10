|
Donald Edgar Hall
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Donald Edgar Hall age 86 of Battle Creek, MI announces the passing of our dear father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Oaks North Pointe Woods in Battle Creek, MI where he had lived for the past year and a half.
He was born August 10, 1933 in Spring City, TN the son of Roscoe Hall and Elsie (Dagley) Hall. He received his education in Spring City, TN and came here with his family to find work.
He had married Delores Crippen in Battle Creek, MI in September 1978; later their marriage ended in divorce.
Donald worked for 16 years as a machine technician for the Eaton Manufacturing Corporation and also worked construction building homes.
He is survived by his son: Jeffrey Lynn & Belinda K. Hall of Battle Creek, MI; his daughter: Debra Jean Hall of Jacksonville, AR; a brother: Bill Hall of East Leroy, MI; two sisters: Helen & Joe Payne of Athens, MI;
Judy Messenger of Battle Creek, MI; a step daughter: Roxanne Byrd of Battle Creek, MI; a step-son: Chuck & Karen Byrd of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter: Belinda Gay Hall; his three brothers: Curt Hall, Den Hall, and Ken Hall
He enjoyed hunting, fishing boating, being in the outdoors and camping with his camper. Enjoyed working around the house, playing cards and pool and he loved to listen to Country music.
Private family gathering and services were held. Cremation has been conducted and burial of cremated remains will be later in Tennessee in the family plot.
Memorial tributes may be made to: .
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019