Donald G. Metzger
Battle Creek - Donald G. Metzger, age 94 of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born May 13, 1925 in East Leroy, Michigan the son of Glenn and Nettie (Katz) Metzger. Following graduation from Lakeview High School in 1943, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS South Dakota during WWII. Don was a member of American Legion Oscar Brady Post 298. After his honorable discharge, Don worked at Federal Mogul for 25 years and retired from Mid-State Electric in 1983. He was a sanctioned bowler for over 50 years and loved all sports, especially the Detroit Tigers. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Don loved having friends and family visit at the lake house, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On June 21, 1947 he was married to Maxine Ann (Cotton), who survives. Also surviving is his son Steve (Terry) Metzger of Battle Creek; two grandsons: Steve (Melissa) Metzger and Paul Metzger both of Battle Creek; three great-grandchildren: Anna, Joel and Sarah; and several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Cliff Metzger and sister Nina Soules. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019