Donald "Don" George Rook
Burlington - Donald "Don" George Rook, 90, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his longtime residence.
Don was born on May 13, 1929 to John T. and Marie D. (Meister) in Battle Creek.
On August 17, 1951 at Lakeview Baptist Church in Battle Creek he married Alice Joyce Granger.
Don was employed as a laborer at Eaton Manufacturing in Battle Creek for several years, but his full time calling was being a lifelong farmer. He started farming with horses, but he also had dairy and black angus cattle, hogs and crops over the years. Don hauled livestock and filled silo's as well.
He was a member of The National Horse Pullers Association, The National Mule Pullers Association, The Farm Bureau, Michigan Milk Producers Association, Calhoun County Horse Breeders Association and a Lifetime Member of the Calhoun County Agricultural and Industrial Society. Don was a former Calhoun County Ellis Corners 4-H Leader. He participated in the 1998 Calhoun County Fair Sesquicentennial Wagon Train with his horses.
Don loved farming and horses, his favorite horse was Ranger. He was very active with horse and mule pulling in the Calhoun County area and beyond.. In his earlier years he was a Golden Glove Boxer in Battle Creek. Don enjoyed camping, going to the Upper Peninsula to go snowmobiling and he could also be found cruising on his Kawasaki "Mule". Don was known to take anyone who would tag along with him on a car ride that may be a few miles long to one that may last all day and usually ending up at a place to eat. You always knew where you stood with Don because he would tell you like it was!
Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Alice, his children; Patricia (Rick) Blanchard of Battle Creek, Donna Rook of Union City, Barbara (Keith) Rogers of Burlington, Joann (Duane) Bush of Burlington, Chris (Todd) Landis of Homer and Dan Rook of Burlington; he is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son John and his brothers Jack, Bill and David.
Visitation for Don will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 2:00- 4:00 and 6:00- 8:00 PM at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US HWY 27 N, Marshall, MI 49068. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Celebrant Jacob Washburn officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery in Newton Township, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the or to the .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020