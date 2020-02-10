|
Donald Hunt, Jr.
It is with great sadness we share with you the passing of Donald Hunt Jr. age 89, of Athens, on February 8, 2020. Beloved brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lighthouse of Athens, 310 S. Capital Avenue in Athens. Interment will follow at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lighthouse of Athens, just prior to the service. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Don was born in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Leitah (Smith) Hunt on April 14, 1930. Most of his young life was spent on farms in Homer, Eckford Township, MI. As a country boy, he enjoyed spending time with his Grandpa Edmund Smith who ran a fur trading shop in Burlington, MI.
Following graduation from Marshall High School in 1948, Don began his employment with Eaton Manufacturing. His career was quickly put on hold for Don to serve his country in the US Army Infantry. Upon completing service to his country, Don resumed his work with Eaton Manufacturing. He retired as a journeyman maintenance welder after thirty years of employment with the company.
In 1951 he meant a green-eyed beauty, Verna Helen Barber, in a small café in Union City, Michigan. They married on July 21, 1951. The following year, the couple welcomed their son Roscoe "Rocky" Hunt into their family. The pair spent many happy years together until Verna's passing in 2005.
Don was never one to let grass grow under his feet. He quickly offered his welding skills to area farmers. He also had a talent for flagging races on weekends. When winter would arrive, Don and Verna would hook up their trailer and Suburban and travel the United States. Their "On the Road Again" sign secured on the front for their vehicle made them easy to identify.
As life moved on, they welcomed a daughter-in-law Darleen Erard Hunt into their family. Soon to follow were their beloved grandsons Ted (Rachel) Hunt and Matthew (Vanessa) Hunt. Don cherished his family and loved them deeply. He was especially proud of his great-grandchildren Leland Gabrielle Hunt, Jackson Donald Hunt, Ezra Lane Hunt, Eva Juliet Hunt, Addison Elizabeth Hunt and Lincoln James Hunt. He faithfully attended all their birthdays and enjoyed watching them in action in the yard.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and two sisters. Earl William Hunt, Gaylord Hunt, Sara Lou Miller, and Marlana Tate. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brothers Lynwood(Judy) Hunt of Montana, Joe Hunt of Michigan, Jerry (Mary) Hunt of Arkansas and sister Carolyn Brott of Battle Creek, Michigan and sister-in-law Harriett Rugg.
Memorials may be directed to the East Leroy Elementary PTSO, 4320 K Drive South, East Leroy, MI 49051 or to The Salvation Army, 400 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017.
