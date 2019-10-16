|
Donald Koenig
Marshall - Donald Phillip Koenig, age 79, died with his family by his side in Marshall, Michigan, on Monday, October 7th, 2019.
He was born July 26th, 1940, in Battle Creek, Michigan to William and Beatrice Koenig and was one of four children including his sister Patricia and brothers David and Richard. He lived most of his life in Marshall along with his first wife Kay (deceased) and the following children (grand children) and ((great grand children)), Doug and Lori (Corrie (Ollie), Kyle and Jake), Kevin and Todd, Mike and Kelley (Brady and Ally), Kristen and David (Alex, Taylor ((Skarlett)), Trevor) and Beth preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister and brother (Richard).
Donald left high school to serve in the U.S. Army, Armoured Division from 1959 to 1961. He had a passion and art for building and quickly took a job as a home builder and then established his own general construction company which he maintained for more than 35 years. His company built many homes in the Marshall area and, more importantly, he had a hand in touching many of the historic homes in Marshall during their renovation, as he was known for his finish carpentry work. Throughout his initial years as a construction worker, Donald also took after his father and chose to fill additional time farming, and raising their five children. The family farm south of Marshall represented 185 acres of mixed-use land but it was there where his family was shaped, and friends and family gathered for more than 25 years.
Remaining close and very dear friends, Kay introduced Don to his second wife, Karen (deceased). Karen and Don were married in 2001 and quickly moved to Florida where they enjoyed the warm winters and even warmer summers. It wasn't until 2017 that Don returned to Marshall to be close to family.
Before his passing, Donald had the immense joy of seeing his first great grandchild born, Skarlett, granddaughter of David and Kristen Greenwood. He held her, wide-eyed and smiling, welcoming her into the world.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th, at the Craig Kempf Funeral Home, 723 US HWY 27 North, Marshall, MI 49068. Immediately following, a luncheon and gathering of friends and family will take place at Craig Kempf Funeral Home. Interment will be held in private. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the gathering.
Memorial contributions are welcome and should be made to the American Lung Cancer Society, online at , or by contacting them directly at tel:1-800-LUNGUSA
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019