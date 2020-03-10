|
Donald Ralph "Don" Harris
Battle Creek - Donald Ralph "Don" Harris, age 89, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Laurels of Bedford in Battle Creek, MI. The son of John Bryant Harris and Marie (Everett) Harris (both deceased) was born November 17, 1930, in Battle Creek, MI.
Donald graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1949. He was in the US Air Force from 1950 until his discharge in 1953 from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.
After the military service to his country, Don worked for Eaton Manufacturing for 2 years simultaneously operating the Marathon gas station; he then worked for Sinclair refinery delivering gas/oil and owning several service stations. Don became an entrepreneur with his first business, (foreign car dealership), Foreign Imports, added a manufactured homes business, in Bronson, MI, next acquired the Dodge Center (automotive dealership). Don was a member of the Battle Creek Exchange Club. One day while talking to another member, Roy Shrank who owned the Hart Hotel, Don along with his wife Sonia bought the hotel from Roy. They ran the hotel until they retired in 1998. Afterward, he had several rental properties and other businesses in Battle Creek.
He married Sonia Ann Huber in Angola, Indiana on October 6, 1956; however, she preceded him in death on January 17, 2018.
He is survived by a son: Michael David Harris of Springfield, MI; One sister: Eloise Walker of Battle Creek, MI; friend: Linda Ratti of Battle Creek, MI; his guardian/ brother-in-law: Ronald M. and wife Carol Huber of Sanford, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Kay Urton.
Don was a member of the Battle Creek Exchange Club where he was on the board of directors and held several offices, a member of the Elks Club and he occasionally played golf. He had been a resident of Laurels of Bedford for the past three years.
There will be no formal visitation. A memorial graveside service commemorating the life of Don Harris will be in June 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice of Southwest Michigan or Stevens Center; 1576 Kelly Drive; Sanford, NC 27330 (The Stevens Center focuses on providing support to individuals, of all ages, who have developmental disabilities. Our goal is to help these people be respected and active participants in their community.)
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020