Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269)-979-3838
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Battle Creek Friends Church
1305 Olive Street
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Donivan "Dolores" Crosby


1931 - 2019
Donivan "Dolores" Crosby Obituary
Donivan "Dolores" Crosby

Battle Creek - Donivan "Dolores" Crosby, age 88, passed away to Heaven on Tuesday, August 14, 2019 in Battle Creek, MI. Dolores was born in Olivet, MI on May 4, 1931 to Preston and Jenetta Velliquette. She was a graduate of Olivet High School.

Dolores was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth Crosby; husband, Harold "Tom" Crosby Jr; and her parents. Dolores is survived by her children, Matt Crosby, Rebecca (Tim) Kinney, Suzanne (John) Grafton; grandchildren, John C. Grafton, Sara Parks, Seth Grafton; and sister, Janet (John) Wygant.

Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Marshall on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Battle Creek Friends Church, 1305 Olive Street, Battle Creek, MI on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor John Grafton and Kelly Hadlich officiating. Interment will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Marshall, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to Restore & Renew at Friends Church. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
