|
|
Donn Frederick Widmayer
Marshall - Donn Frederick Widmayer, 96, of Marshall passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Marshall.
Donn was born July 23, 1923, in Detroit to Herman and Fannie (Emmett) Widmayer and graduated from Pinckney High School.
Donn entered the United States Army Air Forces on February 15, 1943, at Ft. Custer, Michigan and was honorably discharged on January 24, 146 at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois attaining the rank of Sargent.
On September 6, 1947, he married Mary E. White in Howell, Michigan, who preceded him in death in 1948. On March 22, 1950, he married Leota Daisy Kohsman in Chelsea, Michigan.
Donn graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1951 and wen to work for US Steel. He managed limestone and ore in Rogers City, Michigan, Cedarville, Michigan, Lander, Wyoming and Virginia, Minnesota, where he retired as General Superintendent of Minnesota Ore-Division of US Steel in 1984.
Donn and Daisy moved to Marshall after his retirement and enjoyed traveling in their RV and going to their winter homes in Alabama and Florida for many years. Donn was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marshall and was an avid MSU sports follower.
He is survived by his wife Daisy of Marshall; daughters, Mary (Robert) Barton of Troy; Kaye (Tom) Johnson of Hastings and Donna (Ron) Dillman of Marshall; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Rochon, Amy (Chris) Little, Sara (Geoffrey) Kida and Nicholas (Kelly) Dillman and nine great-grandchildren; Stella Rochon, Cohen Rochon, Rhett Rochon, Ian Little, Brendan Little, Parker Kida, Summer Kida, Finn Dillman and Freya Dillman. Donn was preceded in death by his two brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Marshall.
Due to the current concerns of the COVID -19 virus, a memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in Chelsea, Michigan.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 723 US Hwy 27 N. Marshall, Michigan 49068. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the online guestbook, or to leave the family condolences.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020