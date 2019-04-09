Donna Gene Hodges



Battle Creek, MI - Donna, age 94, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019 surrounded in love at the Heritage Assisted Living Facility of Battle Creek.



Donna is survived by two special friends, Denise Jones and Kim Harrington, cousins, Mary Jane Wagner of Battle Creek; Jarl VonArlyon, Nova Scotia, Canada and Lona Dahlstrom, Vienna, Austria. Donna was preceded in death by her sweetheart and companion of 46 years, Mildred Louise Rueckert, her parents and two sisters, Viola Higbee and Ardah Higbee.



Donna, the daughter of Alford and Blanche (Van Camp) Hodges, was born in Battle Creek on July 5, 1924 and a 1942 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. She served her country honorably and nobly as an Airman 2nd Class in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a member of the 3605th Air Base Group. Donna retired in 1982 after 40 years of faithful service with Michigan Bell Telephone Company as an Engineering Clerk.



In 1997, Donna and Mildred moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ, where they made their home until moving back home to Battle Creek 2 years ago. Donna enjoyed many years of golf and bowling in the Battle Creek area.



Donna was a member of the Telephone Pioneers; a current member of the American Legion Post # 54 and a former member of the Eagles Aerie # 299.



The Funeral Service to celebrate Dona's life will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m. in the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Battle Creek with Steven Osborn, officiating. Friends will gather one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home to share stories and memories of Donna. Interment will follow in Bedford Cemetery with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard bestowing military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.



Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Donna may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary