Donna Jean (Tooke) Foster



Battle Creek - Donna Jean (Tooke) Foster, age 82, of Battle Creek passed away Thursday evening May 30, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born in Battle Creek on June 13, 1936, the daughter of Donald and Margaret (Craw) Tooke. Donna graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1954 where she was a cheerleader and on the homecoming court. As of most recent, Donna enjoyed volunteering at Bronson Battle Creek.



Donna married her high school sweetheart, Ronald E. Foster at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Battle Creek on February 11, 1956. She is survived by her children, Donald (Christina) Foster of New York, Kristy Foster-Potter of East LeRoy, Cheryl (Todd) Earl of Illinois, Joseph Foster of Battle Creek and Suzanne (Jeff Ellis) Foster of North Carolina; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; and her brothers, Roy and Ronald Tooke.



Known to be one of Battle Creek's finest bowlers, she enjoyed the sport with her brothers and girlfriends for many years. She was an avid walker and looked forward to her daily exercise around KCC's Spring Lake. Donna enjoyed her home in Florida where she and Ron escaped every winter. Michigan's casinos all hosted Donna at one time or another as she loved to "contribute to the economy" while playing the slot machines. The biggest part of her joy came from her grandchildren. Gramma Donna was always happy to make a pie, cookie sheet cake, fudge, attend school events and support her grandkids however she could.



The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care where the Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Father John Fleckenstein, celebrant. Interment will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Fort Custer National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Philip Catholic Church, 112 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017.