Donna M. Greene
Battle Creek - Donna Mae Lenington-Greene, 82, died peacefully on October 30, 2020, in Battle Creek, MI following health complications.
Donna was married to Donald, the love of her life for 50 years. They are the proud parents of five children - Dan Lewis (San Antonio, TX), Diane LeBreck (Naples, FL), Dawn Lewis (Battle Creek, MI), Denise Viebrock (Elgin, IL) and Debra Holds (Middlebury, IN). Donna taught her children that they could accomplish anything. Her love and devotion was her greatest gift to her family.
Donna treasured her 13 amazing grandchildren: Kyle, Kristin, Jacob, Christian, Mary, Fawzie, Aisha, Fatima, Lauren, Wagner, Calvin, Elizabeth, and Sarah. They have fond memories of spending time at "Grandma and Grandpa's camp" where she and Grandpa would take them to the zoo, the gravel pit to swim, read countless books, play games, bake cookies and prepare their favorite meal and cake on their birthdays. She was a loving mother-in-law to Trudy Lewis, Roger LeBreck, Eric Viebrock and James Holds and an adoring sister to Deborah Mitchem, and sister-in-law to Wendell Mitchem, Margaret Pemberton, Chuck and Marylou Greene and Janet Lane. Additionally, Donna was blessed with seven great-grandchildren whom she adored.
Donna is best described as loving, kind, generous, humble and hard working. She inspired others to be better. She was born in Reeds Corner, Girard, Michigan and grew up in Coldwater, Michigan. Donna graduated from Coldwater High School, worked as a telephone operator, and later at Dare products. She is most remembered for being a devoted wife and loving mother. In her earlier years, Donna played the clarinet, piano and tap-danced. She was a member of the Red Hats Society where she reconnected with old friends and made new ones. She also enjoyed her exercise group at the Burnham Brook Center and was an avid reader. Donna and Donald's favorite pastimes included traveling with friends, bowling, and family reunions. Donna was a woman of faith and attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She was blessed with a loving family, happy memories and a life fully lived. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Lenington and her mother, Gertrude Fenny.
Donna's family takes comfort in their sorrow knowing how fortunate they are to have had her in their lives and spend time with her preceding her death. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Donna's memory to the Binder Park Zoo (biderparkzoo.org
Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation. www.baxterfuneral.com