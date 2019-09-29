|
Donna Marie Squires
Battle Creek - Donna Marie (Nye) Squires, 89, a lifelong Battle Creek, Michigan resident died peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at The Reflections.
Donna was born October 27, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Frank and Marjorie (Soules) Nye. She was raised in Battle Creek and was a 1948 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Donna retired in 1991 as a Service Representative from Michigan Bell Telephone, after being employed in the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Offices for 30 years.
Donna Marie Nye married Bernard E. Squires July 30, 1949 at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie on October 5, 1983. Surviving are two sons, Bernie (Becky) Squires of Battle Creek, Randy Squires of Battle Creek; a daughter, Diane Squires of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Fernanda) Squires of Miami, FL, David (Jessie) Squires of Woodhaven, MI; five great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Bobbi) Nye of Holt, MI; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to her husband, Donna was also preceded in death by her parents.
Donna was a member of St. Philip Roman Catholic Church and the International Typographical Auxiliary. She volunteered at Battle Creek Health System, now known as Bronson Battle Creek. She enjoyed traveling with Bernie, especially loved the trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas; and going to Disney World with her grandchildren. She enjoyed mystery bus trips and loved her cats. Donna will be remembered as a refined lady, always well-dressed, and with a smile and complimentary observation of others.
Friends will be received at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm. A Mass celebrating Donna's life will be officiated by Rev. John D. Fleckenstein at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Entombment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Donna's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful and personal care given to Donna and all of their family by the staff at The Reflections and Elara Caring Hospice. Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be made to Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019