|
|
Doris Louise (Langs) Cary
Battle Creek - Doris Louise Cary, 84, of Battle Creek, Michigan, met her Savior Jesus Christ face to face on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She was born on December 18, 1935, to Floyd and Ella (Gasser) Langs in Ross Township. She attended Kellogg Agricultural School in Hickory Corners, Michigan, and graduated from Bellevue High School, in Bellevue, Michigan, in 1953. Following graduation, she married Albert Cary on March 12, 1954, in Bedford, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Albert Cary; three children, Debbie Cary, Randy (Judy) Cary, and Brenda (Dave) Eubank; six grandchildren, Tim (Molly) Cary, Ashley (Jason) Pichea, Tiffany Cary, Brent (Keyla) Eubank, Tom (Allie) Cary, Alyssa (Shane) Allen; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Erdine Bivens, Marilyn Johnson, and JoAnn Pennock; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, DuWaine Langs.
Doris was committed to her Lord, her family, and her church family at Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving others by doing things like purchasing washcloths for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts, welcoming and encouraging others, and sending greeting cards. Other interests included attending musical concerts - especially Southern Gospel -- and live theater. Her hobbies included reading, playing games, watching the Detroit Tigers, and traveling.
As part of her service to her Lord, she and her husband, Al, arranged for fellowship events and tours for many years for their senior adult Koinonia Sunday School class, to such places as Shipshewana, IN, Lancaster, PA, and Washington, DC. She had served in the Sunday School office and sung in the Adult Choir. She was on the leadership team for Battle Creek's Christian Women's Club in the 1960s. The Carys are long time members of Calvary Baptist Church and formerly attended Bedford Bible Church and Assyria Gospel Church (now Heritage Hills Bible Church). They also attended Maranatha Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida, when wintering in Florida. As a child, Doris and her family attended Bethel Chapel in the Fine Lake area.
For many years, Doris worked at North Pennfield Elementary School, serving as a Noon-Hour Supervisor. She also worked at Woolworth and Prudential Insurance Company in Battle Creek prior to raising her family.
Visitation with the family will be held at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. A Memorial Service to celebrate Doris' life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Ave, NE, Battle Creek, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 am with burial following at the Pennfield Charter Township Hicks Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Pastor Tom Townsend.
Memorial tributes may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Battle Creek, Michigan. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020