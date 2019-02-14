|
|
Dorothy "Maxine" (Carpenter) Beaver
formerly of Battle Creek - February 20, 1919, to January 28, 2019
Dorothy "Maxine" (Carpenter) Beaver, 99, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Monday, January 28th, 2019 in St. Louis Missouri. Maxine was born February 20th, 1919 to the late Carl M. and Nina (Webb) Carpenter in Benzie County, Michigan. She moved to the Athens area a year later.
Maxine married Herman A. Beaver in Athens on August 5th, 1939. Herman preceded her in death on May 23rd, 1991. She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Kim) Appel of Valley Park Missouri; a son, Thomas (Christine) Beaver of Battle Creek; 8 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Ahlene (Duane) Doubleday, Margaret (Clinton) Stringham, Alice (Charles) Gallagher; and Brothers Roy (Lettie) Carpenter, and Bill (Helen) Carpenter.
Maxine graduated from Lakeview High School in 1935. She worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Co. from 1936 to 1943. She returned to the workforce in 1960 working at Transamerica, (Wolverine), Insurance Co. Maxine retired in 1981 as the Administrative Assist to the Bond Manager. She was a member of the 1st Congregational Church, (United Church of Christ), from 1953 until she moved to St. Louis in 2009. She was a former member of the Rose Standish Circle, and Riverside Country Club. She was a member and President for two Battle Creek Senior Bowling Leagues, bowling twice a week until the age of 89. Maxine enjoyed traveling across the U.S., Canada, and Europe; collecting antiques and attending Grandchildren sporting events. Maxine was a huge University of Michigan football fan and a long time season ticket holder.
Memorial Contributions in the memory of Maxine may be made to the or the .
A Memorial Service and Interment will be held later this summer.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019